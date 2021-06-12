Three held with contraband at Jogighopa 

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, June 11: Along with the rest of the state, Assam Police has launched a war on substance abuse in Bongaigaon as well.

A team of police apprehended three persons and recovered a huge amount of contraband from the Jogighopa area.

Police recovered over 3,600 tablets from the possession of Mokbul Hussain, Jobed Ali and Sohibul Howie.

“Police team of Jogighopa apprehended Mokbul Hussain, Jobed Ali & Sohibul Howie and seized 3,640 numbers of SPSPHEN+ capsules & 135 no’s of Nitrazen-10 tablets. Investigation is going on,” Bongaigaon Police said in a statement.