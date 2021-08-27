Three held with rhino horn in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 26: Three poachers have been arrested from Panibogora area in Morigaon district on Wednesday night.

A team of police led by Nagaon additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora conducted a search operation in the area and arrested them when they were trying to smuggle out a rhino horn to an unknown location.

The rhino horn, which was supposed to be smuggled out, was also recovered in the operation.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Ashik Ali and Khairul Islam of Mayang and Bhajan Biswas of Morigaon.

They have been brought to Nagaon for further investigation.