Three human purveyors arrested

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 28: Acting on a tipoff Jamuguri police managed to nab three human purveyors recently. According to information available here, one Bitu Bora of Jaisiddhi, here had sold off a lady along with three children to Haryana for one lakh fifty thousand.

The lady managed to escape from the clutches of the human trafficker and reached her home recently. The victim lodged an FIR at Jamuguri police station with the support from local women’s society. Accordingly, Jamuguri police had arrested two accused Bitu Bora and Munu Ali days back and sent them to jail.

Similarly, one of the prime accused in connection to the human trafficking of Jamugurihat Sunil Gorh was arrested by Jamuguri police on Thursday and was sent behind bars. With this, a total of three human purveyors have been nabbed by Jamuguri police so far. But till the date, the whereabouts of the three children is untraceable. The women’s body of Hatinga Chrigaon demanded immediate distinguished punishment for the accused involved in the case.