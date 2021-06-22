Three lynched for cattle theft in Tripura

HT Correspondent

Agartala, June 21: In a bizarre incident, an angry mob lynched three suspected cattle lifters at North Maharanipur ADC area under the Khowai district, about 46 km away from Agartala city on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing cows.

Later in the Sunday afternoon, the trio succumbed to their injuries in GBP hospital here.

Reportedly, on the morning of Sunday, a group of cattle lifters visited Kalyanpur and North Maharanipur under Mungiakami police station of Khowai district which is about 100 KMs away from their resident in Sonamura under Sepahijala district with a criminal-minded attitude of stealing cows.

In the group, there were three persons named Billal Miah, 30, Zayed Hossain, 28 and Saiful Islam, 18. All were the residents of Sonamura under Sepahijala district which is about 49 km away from Agartala city.

SDPO Sona Charan Jamatia of Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district said, “The local people of North Maharanipur trapped two cattle lifters after noticing moving through a vehicle with the cows in the ADC village and thrashed them black and blue. The other one, which managed to flee, was also trapped a short distance away. Police learned that the trio stole three cows from an area under Champahour police station in Khowai district.”

He said, “Receiving information, fire brigade personnel from Kalyanpur rushed to the spot and rescued three of them. The duo youth was shifted to Kalyanpur PHC and the 18-year old boy was shifted to Mungiakami PHC in Khowai district as he sustained grievous injuries and undergoing treatment. Later, all the accused cattle lifters were referred to GBP Hospital here in Agartala for better treatment.”

The SDPO said, “A case against unknown miscreants for mob lynching has been registered in Kalyanpur police station while another case was registered in Champahour police station for stealing of three cows.”