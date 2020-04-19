Three more COVID-19 patients discharged in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: Three more COVID-19 patients were released from Mahendra Mohaan Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati and Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Silchar on Saturday.

“One more #COVID patient – Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients – 12#AssamCares @Pijush_hazarika @drrajdeeproy @ParimalSuklaba1,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Saturday.

With this release the total number of cured persons in the state has reached 12.

The COVID-19 patient Sajibur Rahman has been discharged from SMCH after three successive tests reported negative. He was sent for home quarantine.

Apart from the health minister, minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika, excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Ray were present during the release of the patient from the medical college.

Earlier on the day, two patients— Md. Arshad and Md. Rizuwan were discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

Both Md Arshad ali and Md Rizuwan from Uttar Pradesh and came to Nalbari district after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in South Delhi.

They have been released from the hospital after their four successive tests came as negative. The patients will be now sent for home quarantine.

Earlier, two COVID-19 patients from Sonapur District Hospital, three from Goalpara Civil Hospital and four from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital were discharged after they had fully recovered from the killer disease.

The state has recorded a total of 34 COVID-19 cases and of them the 28th patient from Hailakandi district died on April 10. Currently there are 21 active cases in the state.