Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Jorhat, number touches 62

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 9: Two women and the driver of an ambulance who had come from Mumbai to Jorhat on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here on Saturday.

This was disclosed by deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati on Saturday night.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that the driver of the vehicle was sent back to Mumbai after dropping the two women at Jorhat.

“The ladies are presently in JMCH and are not symptomatic. They are stable,” the DC further stated.

The two women have been identified as Mamu Bora (36), Ujoni Charaimoria, Jorhat and Parishmita Dutta Kalita (27), Charingia, Jorhat.

The deputy commissioner further said that luckily, all ambulances had been routed directly to Jorhat. “They did not come into contact with anybody” she said.

On Thursday, six persons from Mumbai had come to Jorhat and the first batch of 37 migrants had come by their own vehicles on Friday. DC Roshni A Korati said that out of the 37, 13 were from green zone (West Bengal), 2 from orange zone (Odisha, West Bengal) and 22 from red zone (Delhi, West Bengal).

The DC further said that 6 had come on Thursday by ambulance from red zones in Maharashtra and Bihar.

“All 43 persons have been screened in Jorhat yesterday and today. Results of 15 out of 22 samples have come. They are negative,” she said.

Korati said that people from green and orange zones were asymptomatic and they were therefore sent to their home districts. The break up was that from green zone, seven had been sent to Dibrugarh and five to Tinsukia. From the Orange zone, two had been sent to Sivasagar and one to Tinsukia.

Jorhat which has a screening facility at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital is the first stop for migrants where they will be screened before proceeding to their home districts in upper Assam.

A source said that 22 of the migrants had been lodged in two hotels in the town for which they would have to pay.

The source further said that the district had tied up with 10 hotels to serve as quarantine facility.

It is reported that an educational Institute located at the border of Jorhat and Golaghat in the Western outskirts had been converted into another such facility with 200 beds in preparedness of the flow of migrants who would be soon returning to their home state, Assam, by buses and trains.