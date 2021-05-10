Three rhino poachers held in KA, arms seized

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: Acting on a tip-off, Karbi Anglong police on Sunday arrested three rhino poachers and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested rhino poachers have been identified as Welson Teron (34) of village- Borpung, Singh Teron gaon under Semelangso PS, Dereshang Rengma (36) of village- Barlangso, Chaukihala PS and Alo Rengma (29) of village- Borlangso under Chaukihala PS.

The third poacher Alo Rengma was presently residing at Purana Bazar in Dimapur.

During the seizure, the police also recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 30 rounds of live AK ammunition, two numbers torch, bags and other items.

In another operation, Dillai police recovered 32 KGs of ganja from one Gita Devi and Anita Rai of Hojai.

Further police investigations are on.