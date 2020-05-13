Three-tier quarantine awaits returnees: Himanta 

People not returning from other states will get Rs 2,000 for 3 months

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Everyone who is turning from other states amid COVID-19 lockdown should be under quarantine for 14 days, even as the Assam government will implement a three-tier quarantine system to contain the spread of COVID-19 when passengers from outside reach the state by trains and by road.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the first level of the quarantine system will be at the hospitals where all symptomatic patients will be treated. The second level will be at district headquarters and the third at the constituency level, he said.

“Since, it is not possible to test everyone, so everyone must remain under quarantine for 14 days. Those coming from other states must be prepared for that. Asymptomatic people will be in quarantine for 14 days. Those with symptoms will be tested and get treatment,” Sarma said.

Educational institutes including schools, colleges will be used as quarantine centres, Sarma said.

He said the Assam government will provide Rs 2,000 to each of the people who do not return to the state from other parts of the country during the lockdown relaxations.

This assistance will be provided for three months under Assam Cares initiative, he said.

The minister informed that the Dibrugarh-bound special train which departed from Delhi on Tuesday, will now operate for the next seven days on a regular basis.

“Yesterday night we had a discussion with the Railway Board and came to know that this train will operate from Delhi to Dibrugarh for the next seven days on a regular basis. And this train will travel through Mugasarai, Kanpur, Barauni, New Jalpaiguri and other COVID-19 affected areas. On those particular stations, Assam-bound people will board the special train and will continue the journey to Assam,” Sarma said.

“As almost every state in India is affected by COVID-19, the governments of the respective states don’t want to take extra burden of treating patients from other states as it is quite difficult to provide adequate medical attention to everyone. So we also want that our people should return to Assam so that we can provide them with all the medical facilities and thus this train service is actually very important for us,” Sarma said.

“Amongst the passengers to Dibrugarh, many are also from Arunachal Pradesh as their government has also decided to bring back their stranded citizens by train”.

However, among the 887 people who boarded the Dibrugarh-bound train on Tuesday, 37 passengers will get down at Guwahati.