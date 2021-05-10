Thunderstorm causes massive damages in West KA

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, May 9: A heavy thunderstorm lashed several parts of West Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

The storm damaged several houses, roadside hoardings, uprooting electric poles, and trees in many parts of the district.

The power supply in Dongkamukam has been snapped for a few hours.

The road connectivity has been cut off in several places as uprooted trees fell on the main roads.

Along with Dongkamukam Town, several villages including Kollonga, Kollongamukh, Bithung Centre, Jalpara, Satgaon, East Bhellapara, Tumpreng, Phangtengphrang, Taradubi, Borthol, Mugasong and Ghilani were badly affected due to the storm.

The busiest road Dongkamukam Tumpreng Hojai road remained cut off for a couple of hours due to uprooted trees that fell on the Tumpreng RCC bridge and Tumpreng Phangtengphrang Road.