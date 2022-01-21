Tiger Scare in Borsola, Curbs Imposed

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Jan 20: The district magistrate of Sonitpur district under provisions of Section 144 CrPC has prohibited the movement of public during the night hours in the Borsola area under Dhekiajuli circle in Sonitpur district to protect human life and domestic animals, due to the threat created by the free movement of a stranded Royal Bengal Tiger.

The order has come into immediate effect and would remain in force throughout the Borsola area until the tiger is caged by the Forest department.

It is to be mentioned here that people of the area bordering Sonitpur and BTR area under Borsola LAC in the district have been passing sleepless nights since one month following the terror like situation created by the stranded Royal Bengal tiger.