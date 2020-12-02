Tihar festival organised at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 1: The regional committee of Sootea AAGSU (All Assam Gorkha Student’s Union) in association with Himalay Youth Committee and Brahmaputra group organized Tihar festival at Tewaril; Sootea under Biswanath district on November 30.

Sachin Thapa, president of Sootea AAGSU hoisted the institutional flag while Kabiraj Kharka lit up the earthen lamps followed by offering of floral tributes by Ajit Dhakal, secretary of Sootea AAGSU and Damudar Subedi. A meeting was also held with Chandra Dutta Chetry; a retired teacher in the chair, during the day. Later, a special felicitation programme was also carried out wherein Padma Dhakal, a veteran writer; Moti Kumar Newar, newly elected GDC member; Dilip Gajurel, newly elected vice president of AAGSU central committee and Prakash Khanal, founder Sootea AAGSU were felicitated.