Timber Seized

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Jan 17: Sawn illegal timber and a pickup truck were seized by officials of Northern Range, Forest West Division from Hatipura on Sunday night at around 10 pm under Bakaliaghat police station.

In the operation, forest officials seized a pickup truck bearing registration number AS-01-BC-5688 which was loaded with timber and two motorcycles with registration number AS-09-B-2863 and AS-02-D-6811.

ACF of Northern Range, Harinath Ronghang informed that the timber smugglers used the bikes for conducting recce for the smuggling operation. The market value of seized sawn timbers is more than Rs. 50,000/-.