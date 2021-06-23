Timber smugglers ravage Doomdooma reserve forest under department’s nose 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 22: Timber smugglers are cutting down valuable trees every day at Kundil Kalia reserve forest in broad daylight under the forest department’s nose. Kundil Kalia reserve forest is located in Sadiya under Doomdooma forest division in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the timber smugglers are slashing Katha trees on a regular basis in the reserve forest. The trees are generally used for colours.

Kundil Kalia reserve forest is a prime habitat of eastern Hoolock Gibbon but the rampant deforestation has forced many Hoolock Gibbons to shift their habitat.

“Not only Kundil Kalia, other reserve forests like Sunpura 12-mile, Hollow Gaon and Deopani RF in Sadiya are facing deforestation due to rampant cutting down of trees by the timber smugglers. The timber smugglers and forest officials are hand in gloves and from time to time they cut down valuable Katha trees from the reserve forest,” alleged Debojit Moran, secretary of Green Bud Society, an environmental NGO.

Moran further alleged, “Everyday timber trucks are plying on roads and most of the timber laden trucks directly go to the saw mills of Dhola. Many illegal saw mills are functioning in Dhola without any documents and most of them procured logs from the reserve forest illegally.”

“Deforestation is rampant in the area but the concerned authority doesn’t take any step to stop the cutting down of trees. We have informed the matter to the forest officials but they keep silent on the matter,” Moran said.

He further said, “Earlier the reserve forest has been rich in vegetation but now the forest was clear due to deforestation. The concerned department should take steps to stop the chopping down of trees. The principal chief conservator of forest has no time to come here to see the reality.”

Rajib Kumar Das, DFO, Doomdooma forest division said, “Our forest team has been engaged in regular patrolling in the area. We are trying our best to stop cutting down trees. Last week one timber smuggler fled from the scene after seeing the forest team. Recently, we have launched a combing operation at Tarani reserve forest under Khatangpani range and seized many things from the smugglers.”