Time to fulfil our demands, JACAS after tripartite agreement with Bodo groups

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 28: A day after signing of Bodo Peace Accord between the Centre, state government, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) on Tuesday demanded the Centre for fulfilment of the long-standing demand of people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao for an Autonomous State under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India.

Addressing a press conference here, JACAS chairman Khorsing Teron said the signing of the Bodo Accord will go a long way in fulfilling the political, economical, social, culture and identity of the Bodo people.

“We appreciated both the Central and state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the sincerity shown toward the Bodo issue. The Bodo Accord speaks volumes about the special attention by Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in settling the issues and problems of ethnic groups of Assam as well as the Northeast,” Terang said.

Teron also mentioned that Karbi Longri – North Cachar Hills Liberation Front has been engaged in peace process since 2010, and two more militant groups Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) are under Suspension of Operation.

The JACAS appealed to the Centre and the state government to show the same sincerity to the aspirations of the Karbi people by expediting the peace talks with these insurgent groups.

Teron also said that people have been demanding for creation of Autonomous State under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India since 1986. The JACAS spearheaded the demand since 2013. It has initiated talks with Congress-led UPA government. The successive government has also resumed the talks on April 9, 2015, but discontinued, he said.

Teron blamed own Karbi leaders for not achieving it and said, “We do not want to blame the Central or state government. Governments have responded to us, but our own people are not untied and strong for the same cause. When government invited us for talks, there are certain forces working at the ground to weaken our movement. UMAS and HTPF were formed to destabilize our movement,” he further said.