Timung Assured of Win in KAAC Polls

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 7: Executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Mangal Sing Timung of 8 Hamren member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Constituency in West Karbi Anglong said that his winning from the constituency is assured.

Attending as chief guest at a BJP party meeting at Jengkha in West Karbi Anglong, EM Timung said, “The candidate is clear, the people are with me, my win is assured from Hamren. What the party thinks about it I don’t know. But, I am sure that in Hamren MAC constituency my winning is assured. I have been working for the people in my previous terms. There is no need to think about my candidacy, only just think on how to make me win.”

Implementation of various government schemes in Hamren was also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of Hamren Village Development Committee, Sarsing Phangcho, Office secretary of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee (WKADC), Harmon Bey and others.

In the meeting Opposition workers from Congress, ASDC, APHLC joined the BJP.