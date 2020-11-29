Timung lauds youth power in nation building

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Nov 28: Attending as the chief guest in the Hamren Mandal Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Executive Committee Meeting, executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mangal Sing Timung lauded the power of youth in nation building.

In the Hamren Mandal BJYM meeting held in Telehor, Timung said, “Youth power is the power of the nation, the young generation has a role in the development and progress of the nation. The role of youth is important in making a nation developed, peaceful and strong.”

He also said the BJP government has brought in development and progress, development schemes and welfare in the nation, state and hill districts. The BJP government has brought in change for the better in Karbi Anglong.

President, Hamren Mandal BJYM, Pritom Rongpi urged the BJYM to be prepared for the coming assembly election.

The meeting was also attended by BJP workers and frontal organisations.