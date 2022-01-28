Tinsukia Admin Orders Probe into Skyland Resort Death

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 27: Tinsukia district administration on Thursday has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident that took place on January 26 at Skyland Resort Guijan at Tinsukia leading to death of a person.

Monjit Borkakoti, additional district magistrate of Tinsukia has been appointed as enquiry officer by the district magistrate.

“Therefore, it is to inform the witness(s) to the incident/ all the interested persons/ General Public having knowledge of the incident, through the medium of this notice to get their respective statements recorded before the undersigned on 29th January, 2022 during office hour (11 AM to 3 PM) in my office chamber at the office of the deputy commissioner, Tinsukia,” the order stated.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old man died after falling from a paraglider at Skyland resort in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Gogoi of Lakhimpur district.