Tinsukia man provides free ambulance service to poor

It is my job to serve humanity, says Borguri resident

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 16: A 50-year old man of Tinsukia district providing free ambulance service to patients during nationwide lockdown.

Ananta Hazarika of Borguri area of Tinsukia has been providing free ambulance service to poor during the lockdown, and helped 21 patients across Tinsukia by providing them the ambulance.

Ananta is popular among the people in his area for his service to humanity. He is a true inspiration for people.

Ananto said, “It is my job to serve humanity and from my early life I have learned this from my mother. I liked to work for the deprived people because they are the real sufferers in the society. During the lockdown, I provided free ambulance service to the emergency patients to the hospital. I drive them to hospital during the emergency. People called me to provide the ambulance to them during the emergency time”.

Moreover, many people including daily wage earner suffered a lot during the lockdown, but the noble person like Hazarika always stood behind the suffering people.

“I always feel thrilled to work for others and downtrodden. My main aim is to see other happiness,” he said.

Ananto had also helped three unemployed youths of Tinsukia by proving them auto rickshaw. The youths are earning their livelihood by running auto rickshaw in Tinsukia town.

“To contain COVID-19, central government imposed nationwide lockdown which affected the lives of many people. Especially, the daily wage earner suffered a lot because they were shortage of food and other essential items. I am hopeful that the new dawn will rise and things will be better,” Ananto said.

The villagers are proud of him because of his helping nature to others. He has set an example in the society by doing noble works.

“Ananto is always ready for 24 hours to help others. Ananto has a vision to work for humanity and help others in time of crisis,” a villager said.