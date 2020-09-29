Tirade against graft to continue: Sonowal

Statue of Sarat Chandra Sinha unveiled at Chapar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a life-size statue of Jananeta and former chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha at Ratnapith College at Chapar in Dhubri district on Monday.

Sonowal also inaugurated a complex consisting of a memorial garden in the name Sarat Chandra Sinha, an auditorium, stage and a renovated house of the Jananeta.

It may be noted that the garden, auditorium, stage and the renovated house have been built under chief minister’s untied fund of 2016-17 involving a financial outlay of Rs. 1 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that former chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha was an embodiment of truth, honesty, simplicity and dedication who led a simple life. The younger generation should study the life and works of Sarat Chandra Sinha to make them able-citizens of the nation.

In spite of being a veteran political leader who involved himself in various socio-political activities, the life of Sarat Chandra Sinha was the testament of a life led in the pursuit of truth and honesty. Sonowal, therefore, called upon the student community of the state in general and Dhubri district in particular to dedicate themselves in the pursuit of diligence, perseverance, truth and honesty and become successful in life.

The chief minister appealed to everybody especially those in the public domain to emulate the life of Sarat Chandra Sinha and work for the growth, development and welfare of the people of all sections.

Referring to the uncompromising tirade against corruption, Sonowal urged upon the student community to concentrate on improving their skills to get absorbed in jobs. He also said that the present state government has been working assiduously to sustain transparency in the administration so that corruption in any form can’t creep in.

The chief minister also said that his government riding on the principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Bikash Sabka Biswas’ has been working for the equal development of all areas of the state right from Dhubri to Sadiya.

Under the present government, the construction of Dhubri Medical College is on the advanced stage of its completion, Rupsi Airport awaits inauguration for the flights to take off and steps have been taken for the construction of 18 km long bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri with Phulbari.

Moreover, along with rail connectivity, a series of steps have been taken for the development of the district along with its people. He also stated that the government without any discrimination has been working for the development of all the 33 districts of the state. The chief minister also said that cargo flight services have been launched to sell off produce of the farmers of the state across different countries.

Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, MLAs Ashok Singhal, Aswani Ray Sarkar, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah, member from Sarat Chandra Sinha Arun Kumar Sinha and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.