Titabar Cong MLA’s presence in BJP Yatra raises eyebrows

Sonowal lambastes Cong for Assam’s economic backwardness

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 23: Union minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday slammed the Congress for neglecting the state and extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according priority to the Northeast and his extraordinary vision for the region.

Addressing three meetings here on the third and final leg of his three day Jan Ashirwad Yatra, state’s former chief minister virtually turned his speech into an election campaign in Mariani.

Regarding his plans as minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sonowal disclosed that Bangladesh had given access of the Chittagong port to India and this would enable cargo to be ferried by the river from Assam and other parts of Northeast, resulting in a shorter and cheaper route to Kolkata ports.

Sonowal, hitting out at the Congress, said that prior to Independence Assam had been a very rich state as indicated by the per capita income which was six times more than the average per capita income of the country.

“However, in the past 60-70 years in which period the Congress had mostly ruled, the state had been pulled into an economic morass,” he said.

“In contrast Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly gauged the economic potential of Assam and the region and is working overtime to achieve this end,” he added.

In Mariani apart from castigating the Congress for not doing much to uplift the lot of the tea tribes which has a sizable population in Mariani Legislative Assembly constituency, Sonowal enumerated what all the BJP had done to uplift the community including educational schemes, health and monetary aid deposited into their bank accounts.

It may be mentioned that the Mariani Assembly constituency would soon be facing a by-election after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of the sitting MLA of the Congress Rupjyoti Kurmi, also belonging to the tea tribe community, last month and his joining the BJP.

Union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli who addressed the meeting let out the information that Oil India Limited (OIL)’s headquarter would be shifted from Delhi to Assam, as was the long standing demand of the people.

Regarding the proposed merger of ONGC Assam Asset with OIL, Teli said that it was yet to be finalised.

In Jorhat, Sonowal was accorded a rousing welcome and was felicitated by several organisations and individuals at the Sri Sri Pitambar Deva District Library.

Among the MLAs who felicitated him with a phulam gamocha was Titabar MLA of the Congress was Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah. His presence managed to raise many questions regarding his possible entry into the ruling party.

The felicitation scenario of Sonowal was replicated at Mariani and at Dhekiakhowa. At the historic and sacred Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar, Sonowal offered prayers and also addressed a meeting nearby. Sonowal also had lunch at the namghar.

In Kenduguri, he stopped his convoy and was felicitated by the local people.

The meeting at Jorhat was also addressed by Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Among those who attended the meet were Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lok Sabha member Topon Gogoi, HAD minister Jogen Mohan, Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali and Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar.