Tiwa Autonomous Council election today

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 16: Elaborate arrangements have been taken up for the elections to Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) on Thursday.

A total of 36 constituencies of the TAC will go to poll in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

There are total 124 candidates in the fray. A total of 3,08,409 voters will decide the fate of the candidates.

If necessary, repoll will be held on December 18.

“The State Election Commission (SEC) is strictly following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the poll during Covid-19 pandemic,” a district administration official said.

The TAC was constituted for social, economic, educational, ethnic and cultural advancement of the Tiwa-dominated areas in Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

After forming the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), the BJP is aiming at clean sweeping the TAC election. Several top leaders including chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for the election.

Batadrava MLA Angurlata Deka who took part in the multiple election rallies also entertained the crowd with her dance and songs. She was seen wearing traditional Tiwa attire during the campaign trail.