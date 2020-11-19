Tiwa Autonomous Council polls on Dec 17

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The election to 36-seat Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) will be held on December 17. The counting will be conducted on December 19.

The voting will start from 7.30 am and end at 4.30 pm across 36 constituencies spread over Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, state election commissioner (SEC) Alok Kumar said.

The last date of filing nomination papers is November 25 and the scrutiny of the documents will be held on November 26.

The list of valid candidates will be published on November 26.

The withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till November 28 and the final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day.

If necessary, the re-poll will be held on December 18.

To conduct the poll amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the State Election Commission will strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kumar said.

As per directives of SEC, Nagaon deputy commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan issued notification for election to 10 seats of the council in Nagaon district on Wednesday.