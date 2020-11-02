Tiwa organisations organise protest demonstration

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 2: Several Tiwa Organizations including All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Tiwa Yuba Chatra Parishad (TYCP), All Tiwa Woman Association (ATWA), All Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC), Morigaon District Tribal Sangha (MDTS) and Tiwa Cultural Society (TCS) organised a protest demonstration on Monday.

During the protests they demanded exclusion of Dimaria area of Tiwa Autonomous Council under Kamrup Metro and the Jagiroad Development Authority under Mayong Revenue Circle from the map of ASCRDA -2017, to include left out ST villages from the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) and to remove the inadvertently included non-ST villages from the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC).

In the statement signed by the presidents and secretaries of the Tiwa organizations including secretary of ATSU Cheniram Malang, President of TYCP Dilip Bordoloi, Secretary of ATWA Tutumoni Dekaraja, Secretary of ATPC SejoyDeuri, President of TCS and President of MDTA Pranabjyoti Mosrong said that the Tiwa organizations have been demanding to exclude the Tiwa Autonomous Council and the Tribal-Belt areas from the map of the ASCRDA-2017 since long.

He added that in this regard, the state government had published a notification on October 19 last deciding to rectify the Act. Unfortunately, the state government failed to rectify the Act and published the same without excluding the same.

The organizations also alleged that the Act has been passed in order to easily hand over the lands under Tribal Belts to capitalists. On the other hand, the organizations also expressed anger over the state government and alleged it to be conspiring against the tribal people.