TKAC Polls |BJP-AGP Alliance Retains Power

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI): The ruling BJP-AGP alliance retained the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (TKAC) by winning 17 out of 22 seats, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said on Monday.

In an official release, the ASEC said the counting of votes passed off peacefully during the day and BJP has bagged 14 constituencies, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad won three seats.

The Opposition Congress could pocket only four seats, while one went to an Independent candidate, it added.

The Council, spread across five districts with headquarters in Titabar, is presently under the control of the BJP, led by chief executive member Kumud Chandra Kachari, who won from the Baruajan constituency.

Of the 22 constituencies, elections took place in 21 seats on January 20 with one BJP candidate winning uncontested.

An estimated 70.09 percent of 86,351 people voted on Thursday in the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council election.

The elections took place in 143 polling stations spread across Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts, while the lone constituency in Dhemaji district was uncontested.