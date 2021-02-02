Tobacco companies selling products around educational institutions: Study

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: A new report released on Tuesday reveals that tobacco companies are systematically targeting youth as young as eight years old in India, by selling and advertising tobacco products near educational institutions. Over 72% of points of sale around educational institutions in 25 cities were found to be displaying cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products near candies and sweets at the eye level of children.

These and other egregious tactics being used by companies like ITC, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris (Godfrey Phillips) across the country, were revealed by the study titled Big Tobacco Tiny Targets. This study was conducted to build more evidence on how key gaps in Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of Government of India (COTPA 2003) that allow Point of Sale advertising and product display are being exploited by tobacco companies to target youth and children.

Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Member of Parliament, “5500 children begin tobacco use daily in India and consequently may become addicted. It’s critical to make sure we strengthen our laws and penalty provisions to deter tobacco companies from selling and advertising of their addictive products to our children and youth” Including Assam, a total of 1011 educational institutions and 885 points of sale were investigated for this study using a mobile app in 25 cities across 10 states of India by Consumer Voice and Voluntary Health Association of India.

“It’s shocking to see that children are being targeted by tobacco companies. It’s critical to improve our existing laws and have stronger penalty provisions to protect our children and youth from menace of tobacco for healthy India,” KTS Tulsi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha “Tobacco companies have been exploiting loopholes in the law by selling and advertising their products around educational institutions and endangering the lives of our young generation,’’ Ashim Sanyal, Chief Operating Officer, consumer voice said.