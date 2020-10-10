Tobacco loaded truck seized in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Oct 10: In another major breakthrough the Gossaigaon police personnel led by OC Montu Ram Bora seized 2 trucks loaded with tobacco from NH31(C) near Sapat Bridge, Gossaigaon on the intervening night of Friday.

The two trucks bearing registration number AS17 C 2522 and WB 63 5101 were on their way to Tripura from Dinhata, West Bengal when they were taken into custody along with the drivers and helpers. Bora said that based on a secret input, his team initiated the search operation and successfully seized the trucks.

“After interrogation it is revealed that the trucks were transporting the tobacco without possessing valid documents,” he added. The drivers and helpers of the trucks have been identified as Mohammad Amzad Hussain, Mohammad Abdul Hussain from Coochbehar in West Bengal and Mohammad Taheb Ali, Mohammad Hanif Ali from Kokrajhar district in Assam.