Tobacco use increases risk of severe Covid, says renowned cardiologist 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Renowned cardiologist Dr Chinmoy Mazumdar said that smoking or chewing tobacco can raise blood pressure level and increase the risk for heart diseases and heart attack.

Tobacco use also increases risk of severe Covid-19 infection, he said.

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day on Monday chief consultant Cardiologist of Hayat Hospital in Guwahati Dr Mazumdar shared some thoughts in context of present Covid-19 pandemic situation and urged Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen COTPA 2003 to regulate the availability of tobacco products to protect Indians from tobacco related diseases & deaths and also check the spread of Covid-19.

He said, as per WHO, people with NCDs, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases have a higher risk for developing more severe Covid-19 infection.

We urge the chief minister of Assam to ban the usage of tobacco products and smoking in public places to protect public health and check the spread of Covid-19.

Smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke increases the risk of build-up of fatty substances in arteries, leading to high BP.

Smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing the immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases including Covid-19.

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, advocate Ajoy Hazarika, secretary of Consumer’s Legal Protection Forum, Assam said that municipal authorities should implement the MOHFW’s September 21, 2017 advisory and advisory dated September 28, 2018 by the ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation to develop mechanism for licensing tobacco vendors.

Vendor licensing assists enforcement and reduces young peoples’ exposure to tobacco because suspension or withdrawal of a vendor’s license for violations of COTPA is an effective sanction. Municipalities should provide licenses only to shops that exclusively sell tobacco products so that children are not exposed to them in general stores. Vendors should only be licensed in locations that are not within the proximity of educational facilities, a PR stated.