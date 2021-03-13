Togan remembered on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, March 12: The East Garo Hills observed the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Togan Memorial Park at Chisobibra near Williamnagar on March 12 and remembered Togan Nengminja Sangma who sacrificed his life fighting the Britishers with other Garo warriors.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe urged the people of the region to follow the footsteps of Togan Nengminja to safeguard the nation as a whole. While speaking about the infrastructural development of the Togan Memorial Park, he asked the members of Togan Nengminja Memorial Association to submit the proposal.

Additional deputy commissioner Aloysius Ch Marak, while highlighting the significance of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, recalled the contributions of Togan Nengminja towards the freedom of the country. Togan Nengminja Memorial Association president Duke ch Momin delivered the welcome address and Hennyash M Marak read the life history of Togan Nengminja.

Vice president of the association, WS Momin, presided over the function and the secretary, JMN Sangma, proposed the vote of thanks.