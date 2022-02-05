Toilets Constructed Under CAP In Dhekiajuli

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 4: 30 Battalion, CRPF, organised another Civic Action Programme on Friday, this time at Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district. The Civic Action Programme involved construction and handing over of toilets to Chaitimaei Primary School and Garjuli Primary School, Panbari, Dekiajuli for the children studying in the school. The programme was presided over by Ganesh Kumar Limbu, MLA Borsola and from the chair of the president he appreciated the efforts put in by 30 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and thanked the commandant and all other officers on behalf of both the schools for bringing up such an essential service to the poor children of the far-flung area of Assam. Arun Kumar Meena, Commandant, Santosh Singh Chauhan deputy commandant and Lila Devi, headmistress, Chaitimari Primary School and other dignitaries attended the programme. While addressing the gathering, Arun Kumar Meena mentioned that the unit is putting in its best foot forward under the able guidance of Sarabjit Singh, inspector general of police, CRPF, in-charge operations in Jorhat Sector and HS Rawat, deputy inspector general of police, CRPF Range Khatkati, in serving the nation.

30 Bn CRPF has been carrying out operational duties and maintenance of law and order for the past several years in the area of Sonitpur, Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts of Assam. The unit apart from the above has been keen on winning over the trust of the public of far-flung areas.