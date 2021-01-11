Toolkit distribution ceremony held in Amingaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: In order to provide necessary impetus and momentum towards Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment, a Toolkit distribution ceremony was held at Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati, under M/o Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India at Amingaon on January 7 last.

The basic objectives of the programme were to provide hand holding assistance to the participants of 4 Skill Development Programme on ‘Readymade Garment Tailoring’ which concluded recently at Amingaon, Guwahati.

During the ceremony, stitching machines and other required kits were distributed to each participant, the cost of which has been borne by National SC-ST Hub, National Small Industries Corporation, Government of India Enterprise.

Kailash Kartick N, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Rural); Abhinash Chaudhury, Zonal General Manager, NSIC, Guwahati; Sunil Kumar Mishra, General Manager, NABARD, Guwahati; Baikuntha Phukan, Branch Manager, SBI, Amingaon; Rabindra Hanmattekar, Project Executive, Yuva Vikas Kendra, Amingaon; Kajal Kumar Saha, Project Manager, Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati attended the ceremony among others. DC Kartick lauded TRTC, Guwahati for organising such programme and also elaborated various schemes of government of Assam for the benefits of participants.