Top Catholic priest visits Karbi Anglong  

HT Correspondent 

DONGKAMUKAM, Aug 12: Fr. Biju Michael Pulianmackal SDB, the top Catholic congregation priest, the regional councilor for South Asia, stationed at Rome, was welcomed at West Karbi Anglong by Catholic Christian believers. He was accompanied by Fr Joseph Teron the vice provincial, Guwahati province.

The parish priest Fr Sibi John, other priest sisters with few parishioners welcomed him at Sojong Don Bosco Higher Secondary School near Dongkamukam. 

At Satgaon Parish Fr. Gabriel Momin parish priest, Fr Albert Thyrniang Sister’s, parish council members, and catechists gathered and sang beautiful welcome songs for him. He, while speaking before a small gathering said that Catholics are a big ocean spread across the world.

“Dedication, hard work, love, and love for the Lord is the way to success,” he said in a brief speech.

