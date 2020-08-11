Top cop tests positive, puts himself under home quarantine

Corona claims six more in state, death toll touches 151

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: The state has recorded six more corona deaths on Monday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 151, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

“Six more COVID patients succumbed to their infections~ Sanjib Kumar Bhuyan (52) of Sonitpur, Subir Kumar Das (70) of Karimganj, Salil Choudhury (58) of Dibrugarh, Kali Santosh Bhattacharjee (68), Chandan Mahanta (26) & Ashok K Choudhury (65) of Kamrup Metro,” Sarma tweeted.

The state has recorded 2,900 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 61,737. However, the positive rate went down to 4.79%

Of fresh 2,900 cases, 382 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), 194 from Kamrup (R), 250 from Dibrugarh and 200 cases have been reported from Nagaon district.

After recovery of 43,586 patients, the state has so far 17,997 active cases.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has tested positive for COVID-19. Mahanta has put himself under home isolation.

Sources in Assam Police headquarter said that the police chief conducted a rapid test on Monday morning. Reportedly, he had no symptoms.

Mahanta has been travelling across the state recently as the state government has been renovating the police stations of the state under Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme.

Earlier, driver of the DGP had also tested positive of COVID-19.

“Healthcare professionals will act as per protocols and test the samples of his immediate contacts,” a senior official said.

Since March, around 30 people at the Assam Police Headquarters have tested positive, including the IGP (Law and Order) and DIG (Administration).

Assam Police additional director general (law and order) GP Singh tweeted that a total of 2,259 personnel from the force have contracted the virus so far, out of whom 1,734 have recovered.

“Unfortunately, we have lost six colleagues till date,” he had said.

Five fresh cases were reported from Karbi Anglong on Monday. Of them four cases were reported from Dhansiri Bazar and one was reported from Sukhanjan.

The total infected in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong is now 443. After 238 patients have been discharged, the twin hill has 200 active positive cases.

300 Rapid Antigen Test in Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Monday directed health officials to conduct minimum 300 Rapid Antigen tests in a day per health block in Dibrugarh district to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, 260 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Dibrugarh. Till now, over three thousand Covid positive cases detected in Dibrugarh.

Jha while reviewing COVID situation of Dibrugarh district at a meeting held at the conference hall of DC’s office, Dibrugarh, also directed to do Rapid Antigen Test of each and every person coming to PHCs, CHCs, and BPHCs with fever, apart from SARI & ILI cases to ensure early detection of COVID-19 positive cases. He said, if the health department can do 300 tests per health block in a day, there will be a control over the situation.

It would help maximum isolation of COVID-19 patients and also to control mortality rate. In the meeting, Jha also reviewed the case management system of all positive cases and directed health officials to create mechanism to ensure proper monitoring and follow up of home isolation cases.

Later, Jha also visited COVID Care Center at Khanikar and interacted with the COVID -19 positive patients and inspected quality of health services, food and other facilities provided at the centre.

In the meeting, steps that have been taken in the district to prevent AES/Japanese encephalitis (JE) cases was also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner (Health ) Dipu Kumar Deka, assistant commissioner Jay Shivani, joint director of health services, Dr. Nabajyoti Gogoi , SDM&HOs and others.

46 new cases in Hailakandi: 46 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,357.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 46 positive cases detected on Monday, 40 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Altogether 498 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 945 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals. The number of active cases in the district is currently 358.

Two COVID-19 positive patients named Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Six deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

56 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,443 under home quarantine.

Of the 15,671 swab samples taken, 13,754 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 184 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT on Monday. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has a set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day. Hailakandi deputy commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal has urged people to get their swab tested to prevent further spread of the disease in the community.