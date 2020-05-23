Top priority to MGNREGA for employment generation: Doley

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 22: Assam government has given top priority to implement the MGNREGS works in the state to create more job avenues for the people who returned from outside the state due to COVID-19 lockdown, minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley informed here on Friday.

The state panchayat and rural development department (P&RD) has issued 8,000 job cards to the people under MGNREGS after resumption of schemes following directive of the centre from April 24, Doley said addressing a press conference here.

A total of 26,000 people have applied for fresh job cards during this period, he said.

Of 4.51 lakh families who sought jobs, 4.49 lakh families have been given jobs under the centrally-sponsored scheme. The state has created 19.93 lakh mandays during this period, he said adding that Rs 43.93 crore released as wages to the workers, he said.

The state has altogether 52 lakh job card holders but most of them are inactive. The number of active job card holders are 28 lakh, the minister said.

He said that the centre has raised the wages under MGNREGA from Rs 100 to Rs 213.

The minister said the state government will construct 3,60 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) during this fiscal.

In addition to this, the government has provided Rs 50,000 to each 49,000 beneficiaries who do not have own land for construction of PMAY-G houses. With this amount they have to purchase; land for construction of PMAY-G houses, he said.

Various self-help groups (SHGs) have been manufacturing 65 lakh masks worth Rs 8 crore under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

Earlier, the minister reviewed the implementation of MGNREGA and other rural development schemes in four districts of BTAD and directed the officials for completion of verification of job cards within 10 days.