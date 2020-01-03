Torch light rally against CAA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Activists of All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 20 other ethnic groups on Friday took out torch light rallies throughout the state in protest against the amended citizenship law.

In Guwahati, the protest was carried out by All Guwahati Students Union (AGSU). Chandrapur Regional Students Union (CRSU), Dimoria Regional Students Union (DRSU), where thousands of people from all walks of live took part.

The protest was led by AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath. Artistes Anupam Saikia, Ajay Phukan and Alak Nath also took part in the rally.

“Such protest will continue in all district and sub divisional headquarters of the state,” an AASU statement here said.

On January 9, the AASU will observe “Ronsinga” in all district and sub-divisional headquarters as mark of protest against the emended legislation.