Total containment in four dists from June 28

DCs directed to enforce micro containment guidelines ** Curfew in Guwahati reduced by 2 hours

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: As the Covid-19 situation turned from bad to worse in four districts, Assam government has announced a week-long ‘total containment’ in four districts with effect from Monday, state Health minister Keshab Mahanta said here on Friday.

The deputy commissioners of Biswanath, Goalpara, Morigaon and sub divisional officers of Bokakhat sub-division under Golaghat districts have been ordered to strictly impose ‘total containment’ from Monday morning for one week, Mahanta said addressing a press conference here.

Grocery shops will remain open in all the total containment areas till 5 pm during this period, Mahanta said.

The government has reduced the curfew hours in Kamrup (Metro) district for another 2 hours, shops and business establishments shall remain open till 3 pm, curfew hours to begin from 4 pm from Monday, Mahanta said while informing that a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued on Saturday.

The state government has also identified as many as 247 areas as Covid hotspot zones in the state, Mahanta said.

The DCs are also asked to keep a close watch in another 4,581 vulnerable areas in the state, the minister said.

Curfew hours will begin from 5 pm in districts namely Chirang, Majuli, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Hailakandi, the minister said.

Curfew hours in other districts will begin from 1 pm. All shops and business establishments in those districts shall remain open till 12 pm.

In Hailakandi district, the curfew hours have been extended till 5 pm while the shop and other business establishments will be closed by 6 pm, the minister said.

Inter-district movement and transportation will remain closed until further order, he added.

Earlier, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the Covid-19 situation and vaccination status in the state through a video conference with the DCs, SPs and district health officials at Janata Bhawan.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the guidelines issued in respect to micro-containment zones in areas where positivity rates are very high. He also asked the DCs to ensure strict compliance of social distance norms at vaccination camps to stop further spread of Covid-19, apart from achieving a 100 percent vaccination coverage of all frontline workers.

Sarma further said that the Anganwadi workers directly deal with the most vulnerable sections of the society and it is very important that each one of them get vaccinated at the earliest. He also instructed them not to release the monthly remuneration of the Anganwadi workers who do not take Covid vaccines.

The chief minister also informed that the state government has developed the concept of guardian minister and guardian secretary with a view to give a renewed push to the development narrative of the districts. He also said that the visit of the guardian ministers and guardian secretaries to the assigned districts will be a regular process and directed the DCs to set up camp offices for them to facilitate smooth functioning of their activities.

The chief minister also appreciated the district health functionaries and district administrations for the role played by them in the success of the mega vaccination camps.

Apart from Health minister Keshab Mahanta, chief secretary Jishnu Barua, principal secretary to the CM Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Avinash Joshi, principal secretary of Health department Anurag Goel, CEO of ASDMA GD Tripathi, NHM mission director Dr. Lakshmanan S and other senior officers of the state government were also present in the video conference.