Total COVID-19 positive 16, all Markaz visitors

Special ICU ward with 50 beds inaugurated at GMCH ** No fresh case reported in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON/ DIBRUGARH, April 2: No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Assam on Thursday even as three persons tested positive for the killer virus in Goalpara district on Wednesday night, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16.

All the patients had attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West in the first week of March.

The state reported 15 cases on Wednesday and one on Tuesday. While eight patients are getting treated at a hospital in Jorhat, four are undergoing treatment in Guwahati and one in Silchar.

The exercise of tracing the contacts of those who had attended the congregation in Delhi is going on, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

There are 347 people now in the state who returned from the Tablighi congregation by March 16, and out of them 230 people have been traced and located so far while the rest could not be reached as their mobile phones were switched off and family members were not cooperative, the minister said.

Sarma appealed to all those who attended the congregation and those who came in contact with them to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

The list of the people who have been detected with coronavirus in the state are: Jamaluddin (52, Karimganj), Sahjahan Ali Ahmed (60, Goalpara), Yusuf Ali (19, Goalpara), Wahida Begum (32, Golaghat), Anowar Hussain (40, Golaghat), Md. Haidar Ali (62, Golaghat), Alina Begum (45, Golaghat), Ruma Begum (42, Golaghat), Saleha Begum (45, Golaghat), Yakub Ali, Merapani (51, Golaghat), Jasmine Begum (39, Golaghat), Arshad Ali (19, Nalbari), Hajrat Ali (60, Jagiroad), Md Nuruddin (55, Jagiroad), Jonab Ali (46, Jagiroad) and Kabir Uddin Rahman (41, Goalpara).

Sarma, meanwhile, inaugurated a special ICU ward at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) along with minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika and principal secretary (health) Samir Kumar Sinha here Thursday.

With this, the total number of ICU in GMCH has increased from 75 to 162 in a week’s time.

Sharing the news through his official twitter handle, Sarma congratulated GMCH for their stupendous work in building up an ICU ward within such a shot span of time. The special ICU ward have 50 beds.

The Assam government has turned GMCH into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Sarma visited Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here to take the stock of the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak.

After visiting the MMCH which has been turned into an exclusive COVID-19 facility, Sarma said in tweet that the test result of the patient is awaited.

On Wednesday night, Sarma visited Sonarpur Civil Hospital, another dedicated novel coronavirus facility – where three COVID-19 positive patients are being treated.

“Along with MoS @Pijush_Hazarika visited Sonapur Civil Hospital to enquire about the 3 #COVID19 patients here, and met doctors, he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Golaghat district administration has sealed five villages after eight persons tested positive coronavirus on Wednesday.

All these persons have visited Nizamuddin Markaz in south Delhi to attend an Islamic congregation in the first week of the last month.

According to the report, three villages of Merpani- Islampur, Rampur and Bhelouguri and Dighalipam in Dergaon and Dulia Gaon in Morongi area have been sealed on Wednesday night to contact the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In Nagaon, the blood samples of 11 attendees of Tablighi event were found negative for coronavirus on Thursday.

16 other attendees and their family members have been brought to isolation wards of Bhogeswari Phukononi Civil Hospital on Thursday.

Altogether 227 people have been screened in Nagaon district on Thursday.

Of the 16 persons one person was detected through contact tracing of the first coronavirus patient from Karimganj who is still undergoing treatment in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

On the other hand, the blood samples of 13 people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, were found negative for COVID-19 virus.

A total of 27 persons from the district attended the Nijamuddin Markaj event, official sources here said. Of them 19 persons were from Rupahi, Sivasthan, Muwamari, Lurirmukh, Kenduguri, Phutaljhar and Kliadinga and 8 persons were from Puranigudam and Sutargaon.

Two persons of Amrajul Islam of village Gereki and Hazrat Ali of Rupahi Tiniali who came in contact with Jamaluddin, the first coronavirus patient at Hatigaon Masjid were brought for isolation wards.

Moreover, one Ali Hussain of Juria who returned from Delhi Nijamuddin on March 19, was also kept under home quarantine on Thursday last. The blood samples of five of his family members were sent for test on Thursday.

According to a report from Dibrugarh, all 28 samples collected on Wednesday found to be negative of COVID-19. The report was out on Thursday. On Wednesday, 27 samples were also found to be negative. All the samples were collected in connection with religious congregation to Nizamuddin Markaz.

“We have found all the 28 samples to be negative. We have collected the samples on Wednesday and after the test was done all the samples were found negative of COVID-19,” said an official from health department.

Nabajyoti Gogoi, nodal officer of the joint director of health services, Dibrugarh said, “We have 3,600 people under home quarantine in Dibrugarh district. They have arrived from other states by air and rail. Some of them have returned from states where there have been COVID-19 cases.

Ten attendees of Tablighi event at Nizamuddin Markaz who were absconding after their return to Assam have been traced by Dhubri Police and taken to the hospital.

The returnees were hiding inside a mosque in Chapar area of Dhubri district. There are 4 women from Uttarakhand in the group. All of them have been taken to the hospital and put under quarantine.