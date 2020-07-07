Total lockdown in 3 Nagaon villages for mass gathering

Pradyut Bordoloi under home quarantine after attending janaja

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 6: Total lockdown has been imposed in three villages in Nagaon district for an unauthorised gathering at Dagaon under Juria Police Station on July 2.

The authorities have imposed total lockdown from Sunday 3 pm for seven days in three villages surrounding the venue where the janaja of Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti, vice-president of All India Jamiat Ulema took place. The veteran religious leader was father of Dhing MLA Aminul Islam.

Nagaon Police has already registered two cases for flouting COVID-19 protocols. Till Sunday, 22 people have been picked up in connection with the unauthorised gathering.

The Janaja took place at Dagaon in Juria area on July 2. Though the government norms allow only 20 people to attend funeral functions, thousands of people gathered at the venue for the Janaja of the religious leader. The attendees did not only flout social distancing norms, many of them were found without wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the swab samples of Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi who also attended the Janaja, was collected for test.

Bordoloi was placed under home quarantine till his swab result out.

According to the report, Bordoloi took decision to be self quarantined for 14 days at his residence and cancelled all public programme during these days.