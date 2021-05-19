Over 900 cases in a day in Meghalaya, 19 more die due to Covid

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya government has decided to impose total lockdown in East Khasi Hills district, including Shillong, from 8 PM of May 19 following unabated surge of Covid cases in the state particularly in the district.

Announcing this after a review meeting on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the total lockdown would remain effective till 5 AM of May 31.

He said that necessary instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to ensure that lockdown is imposed in totality.

He further informed that some essential services have been exempted from the purview of this lockdown. Tynsong also informed that the state government has left to deputy commissioners of the respective districts to decide if a similar kind of measures is required to be imposed depending on the situation.

Covid cases in Meghalaya

Meanwhile, Meghalaya on Tuesday registered its highest single-day spike of 906 new cases. This pushed the tally of active cases to 5,332, Director Health Services Dr Aman Warr informed on Tuesday.

On Monday last, the state recorded 634 cases. On the other hand 19 more people succumbed to the infections in last 24 hours, taking total number of fatalities from Covid-19 into 355, Dr Warr said. The state also records 470 new recoveries in last 24 hours. With this the total number of recovered cases stands at 19,185.