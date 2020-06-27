Total lockdown in Guwahati from tomorrow midnight

Twice-a-week lockdown in all urban areas, night curfew for 14 days

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: With COVID-19 positive cases increasing exponentially, Assam government has decided to impose total lockdown in the capital city Guwahati for 14 days from midnight of June 28 to bring the situation under control.

The total lockdown will come into force in all the areas under Kamrup Metro district.

The government has also decided to impose night curfew across the State and twice-a-week lockdown in all urban and semi-urban places with immediate effect.

“We do not have any other option. So lockdown has been imposed in the entire Kamrup (Metro) district till July 12,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

“We understand that lockdown poses economic and serious problems. But we do not have any other option if people do not follow the norms,” he said.

A total of 762 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the city since June 15. Of them 676 have no travel history, Sarma said.

“They are without travel history, but with contact history,” Sarma said and added that around 48 to 49 per cent of the total cases in the state have been reported from Guwahati.

He expressed concern over residents of Guwahati for not maintaining social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

“We have seen that most of the people do not wear masks. Social gatherings are noticed in many parts of the city in the evening,” he said.

He also stated that most of the traders of the city have failed in fulfilling their social responsibilities in terms of maintaining social distancing.

“If such a situation is allowed to continue, the cases in Guwahati will continue to rise,” he added.

There would be no lockdown for rural areas but the night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will be in force. Apart from essential services, including movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, nothing would remain open for the first seven days. Grocery shops and vegetable markets would remain closed too.

“The administration and police have been told to ensure a strict lockdown. We will assess the situation next Friday and take a call on relaxations, if needed”, Sarma said.

However, farm and tea estate activities would function unlike during the first nationwide lockdown.

The minister said the state had so far tested 4.5 lakh swab samples with more samples being tested.

“I have been told some states have done better, but an analysis of cases from 20 districts in Assam revealed that many cases were from such States. For instance, 82 positive cases were people who had come from Kerala after that State was said to have flattened the curve. Similarly, 104 cases were from Karnataka”, he stated.

Under the lockdown order issued by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, all places of worship will remain closed for public. No religious congregation will be permitted without any exception, the order said.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and gatherings will be barred, the order also said.

Defence, Central and state police forces, establishment of the district magistrate, commissioner of police, home guards, civil defence, fire & emergency services, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, municipal bodies (only staff required for essential services like sanitation, water supply etc.) will be exempted under the purview of the total lockdown.

Hospitals and retail medical establishments will be allowed to continue.

Only 10% of bank branches with skeletal attendance and ATMs shall operate. Highest Authority of the banks will have to determine the specific branches and give wide publicity of open bank branches.

Print and electronic media including newspaper distribution will be allowed with minimum number of persons.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services will be allowed to continue. However, personnel engaged in these services are allowed to work from home only. Only emergency repair crew would be allowed movement subject to prior permission/ pass from appropriate authority.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services shall continue with persons with specifically assigned duties being allowed to come out.

Transportation of essential goods, vehicles of Health, Fire, Law & Order and Emergency Services are allowed.

All transport services and movement of people from other districts will remain suspended except that connected to COVID functions. Intrastate movement will also remain suspended except with prior permissions/ pass.

People (Interstate and inter district movement) holding train/ait tickets to and from Guwahati as well to Guwahati will be allowed to move only on production of such tickets at check points.

Hotels which are accommodating quarantined persons, medical and emergency staff, air crew will be allowed to operate with skeletal service.

All officers of the rank of joint secretary and above shall attend office in Assam Secretariat regularly. Other officers and employees shall be asked to attend office on need based instruction issued by the senior-most secretary of the department. Directors will have to decide on the number of skeletal officers and staff to attend for functioning of Directorates.

Government officers and employees who are directed specifically by their controlling officers will only be allowed with documentary evidence of such permission / orders. Rest of government functionaries will have to work from home. Only those government officers and employees connected with the aforementioned exempted categories would be allowed to come to office/ workplaces.

Milk, baby food, medicines and water supply are allowed on specific areas and time.

Railway offices and persons directly linked with operation of trains will be allowed to operate on being so assigned.

Continuous process industries would be allowed to function, subject to workforce staying in the premises and outwards/ inwards movement during the period of lockdown will not be allowed.

Only identified petrol pumps, gas agencies would be allowed to be operational during lockdown. LPG agencies will have to distribute products at customers’ homes only.

Petroleum products to other districts will be allowed to move through highways.

Agricultural and tea garden activities will continue with social distancing.

Lockdown permissions, passes issued earlier stand cancelled. Fresh permissions, passes will have to be obtained from competent authority.