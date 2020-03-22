Total lockdown in Nagaland, Arunachal

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR/ ITANAGAR, March 22: In the wake of the growing threat from coronavirus (COVID-19), a “lockdown” has been ordered in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh till March 31, official sources here said on Sunday.

The Nagaland government ordered closure of all shops and business establishments, except those dealing with services, with effect from Sunday midnight.

In an order on Sunday, chief secretary Temjen Toy said except for pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops selling food grains, food items, vegetables, daily use items, other essential commodities and media offices, all business houses in the state will remain closed till further order.

The order said all government offices, both central and state, except district administration, police security forces, fire and emergency services, medical, home department, postal services, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, National Informatics Centre, power, public health engineering, food and civil supplies, finance, treasury and accounts, banks/ATMs, All India Radio and Doordarshan, will remain closed till further order.

The government asked all administrative heads of departments, heads of departments and heads of offices to form a core group officers/staff to attend to attend to urgent and essential services. It said all other government employees should be available on call.

All commercial passenger vehicles, both public and private, like buses, taxis, autorickshaws and two-wheeler taxis have been asked not to ply till further notice. Vehicles carrying inter-state transit passengers will be allowed till midnight of Monday.

The government has also restricted movement, except those coming out of homes for procurement and distribution of essential commodities, availing essential services, medical facilities and other basic needs.

The order said all inter-state entry points will be sealed except for movement of essential commodities, security forces, medical equipments and supplies and goods vehicles transiting the state. However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles transiting the state will be subject to screening as per laid down protocol, the order added.

Any person or group of persons acting in violation of the order will be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered a “lockdown” across all over state, till March 31. A notification to this effect issued Sunday afternoon signed by the chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

The order will be enforced from 5 pm on March 23 to midnight of March 31.

According to the notification, all shops and business establishments barring pharmacies and shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the lockdown period.

All public transport services (buses, taxis, auto, sumos and others) and private vehicles will be off the roads during this period.