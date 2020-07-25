Total lockdown to be reimposed in Shillong from July 26 midnight

Death toll rises to five ** Several areas declared as containment zone

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 24: Meghalaya government has decided to re-impose lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration from midnight of July 26 till midnight of July 29.

This decision was taken given the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Disclosing this information, deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong said, “Depending on the situation, if the situation worsens, we may extend the lockdown.”

Furthermore, the government has decided to declare certain localities in Shillong city as “containment zones” to contain the spread of the virus.

These include – Mawbah, Jhalupara, Barapathar, Mawlai Umshing, Upper Mawprem, Mawlai Umjaiur, Nongrim Hills, Laitumkhrah (Nazareth), Golf Links (Khlieh-Shnong), Lachumiere and Nongrah.

“We have a detailed discussion and as we do not want community spread to take place in the state, we have no other option but to re-impose lockdown,” he added.

“But this will be applicable only in the entire Shillong Agglomeration. It all depends on the situation, and if the situation worsens we may extend the total lockdown,” Tynsong said.

East Khasi Hills district is the worst hit by the virus with 419 active positive cases.

The death toll in the state has also increased to 5, after a 67-year old woman died due to the dreaded disease at NEIGRIHMS on Thursday night.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said that the 24 new cases include 9 BSF troopers, 5 Air Force and 8 civilians in East Khasi Hills while 2 are from East Jaintia Hills.

“The total active cases in the state have increased to 467,” he said.

Dr War further informed that five patients have also recovered that includes 3 BSF jawans from East Khasi Hills, 1 from Ri Bhoi and 1 from East Jaintia Hills, taking the total of recoveries from the infection to 87.