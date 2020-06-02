Track damaged in rain, train service in hills section suspended

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 2: Heavy rainfall damaged railway track between Mupa and Maibang railway stations in Dima Hasao district on Monday night prompting Northeast Frontier railway (NFR) to suspend train service through hill section till restoration of the track.

Three Saramik trains – one from Bhirabi to Hatia returned to Bhoirabi and two others Saramik trains were halted at Lumding railway station due to the damage of the tracks. The Agartala-Delhi Rajdhani express also returned to Agartala from Badarpur.

According to the report, a long portion of earth beneath the railway track was washed away by rain water due to which the railway authorities suspended train between Lumding and Badarpur. It may take several hours for restoration of the track, an official of NF Railways said.