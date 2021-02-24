Trade bandh on Feb 26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: The Kamrup Chambers of Commerce (KCC) has extended its support to the one-day Bharat Vyapar Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against new amendment of GST on February 26.

Majority of Chambers of Commerce from different districts of the state have extended their support to the bandh.

They said the bandh will be limited only to commercial business activities and all other activities will not come under its purview or other activities will continue as usual.

The organisation said the bandh has been necessitated as the existing goods and services tax (GST) regime all over India has become too difficult for the business community to comply unless it is simplified.

Appealing to the consumers to bear with the inconveniences and stand in solidarity with the business community, it directed all its units in the districts to enforce the bandh in their respective districts.