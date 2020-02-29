Trader killed in Shillong violence, 7 injured

Shillong, Sohra under curfew **CM announces Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia to slain KSU member ** Eight held in connection with Friday’s incident

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 29: Curfew was imposed in parts of Shillong and Sohra on Saturday as violence erupted a day after clashes between members of an influential tribal students body KSU and non-tribals in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills led to death of one traders from Assam’s Barpeta district.

A group of unknown assailants stabbed several people on Saturday in the Bara Bazar and other parts of Shillong, police said. Following this, the district magistrate imposed indefinite curfew on areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations in “apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order”.

There were number of incidents reported from Polo area and Barabazar. At least 8 non-tribals received serious injuries due stabbing from behind. Of the nine, one identified as Rup Chand Dewan succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Rupchand Dewan, son of Pune Dewan, a resident of Muslimpara in Bhella under Barpeta district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the other seven people who were injured were identified as Ajay Kuri (29), Rikesh Das (60), Satya Modak (36), Depak Kumar (17), Pradeep Kuri and Aamen Kumar Shah (18).

This has been termed as a backlash following the death of a Khasi youth after being attacked by non-tribals at Ichamati village near Shella in East Khasi Hills district on Friday.

Curfew was temporarily lifted in the morning even as two vehicles were torched in the city. Mobile internet services also remained suspended in six districts.

“The curfew has been relaxed since 8 am but the situation is tense,” said Claudia A Lyngwa, the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district.

Fresh violence was reported from various pockets here dominated by the non-tribals on Saturday after curfew was withdrawn at 8 am.

Seeing the deteriorating law and order situation the district administration has reimposed indefinite curfew from 12 noon in certain sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills M War said the state government has sought eight companies of para-military forces to bring the situation under control.

“Three have already arrived and one each are deployed in Shillong and Sohra,” said district police chief Lyngwa.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report said a tourist was killed in Sohra.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased KSU member, Lurshai Hynniewta who was killed during a clash at Ichamati near Shella on Friday afternoon.

The 35-yr-old Hynniewta succumbed to his injuries on Friday after a clash erupted between the KSU members and non-locals in Ichamati under Sohra sub division. The KSU had gone to Ichamati to organise a public meeting to speak on the CAA and ILP.

Sangma appealed to the citizens of the state to refrain from any kind of violence and ensure that peace is maintained.

He further informed the government has taken all measures to maintain law and order with deployment of additional forces including increase of man power in Sohra Sub division to monitor and contain the situation.

Meanwhile, acting on an FIR lodged by KSU, a case has been registered in Shella police station in connection with Saturday’s incident. Acting on the FRI, the police have so far arrested eight persons. They are Sushant Das, Ranjit Baidya, Bijit Baidya, Kanal Baidya, Sajal Das, Joy Sharma, Indra Mohan Sharma, Rajesh Sharma.

Condeming the entire episode, All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya said the incident took place because of introduction of CAA. “Because of CAA illegal foreigners are gaining more strength in Northeast,” he said.

“We urge the people of Meghalaya to intensify their protest against the CAA. Because the CAA is encouraging the illegal foreigners,” he added.