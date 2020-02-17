Traditional games, sport mark day 2 of 46th KYF

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 17: Traditional games and sports marked the second day of the 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso here on Monday.

In the morning, “Hambi kepathu” was organised which was followed by “Kengdongdang pen kekat” at Hemphu Mukrang field. “Chong kedam” was held at Sing Mirjeng open stage and Bong-oi alun, love ballad in duet was organised at Long Mirjeng open stage.

A quiz competition was conducted at Semson Sing Ingti open stage. Chengburup kethip was organised at Longbi Chidu stage.

Lengpum Sokchon for girls was organised at Hemphu Mukrang field, while traditional weaving was organised at Weaving Centre and wood craft competition was organised at traditional market ground.

In the evening, the competition on modern duet song was held at Longbi Chidu open stage and Muri jangkek keput at Long Mirjeng open stage. Ritnong chingdi was conducted at Sing Mirjeng open stage and Oso kepadok –cradle song at Semson Sing Ingti open state.