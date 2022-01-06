Traditional Rongker Worship Performed in Karbi Villages

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 5: Rongker worship of local deities to ward off evil spirits and protection from all disasters was performed in Karbi villages on the occasion of welcoming Karbi traditional New Year. Rongker worship has now become a calendar event. Though the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has fixed February 5 as the official date for Rongker, most of the Karbi villages carried out the ceremony on January 5.

Among the many villages performing Rongker were Rongmonjir, Chandrasing Terang village under Ward No.11, Lumding Road here.

Led by the village headman, Chandrasing Terang, men and youths went to Rongker ground in the early morning to prepare for the ritual. By 9 am everything was ready. The village headman and head traditional priest Chandrasing Terang offered two red fowls and one hen. Diphu than and Inglongkiri than were offered with a white fowl and red coloured fowl respectively by Longsing Kro and Mohan Singnar, while for Longle ahi-i was offered a pig by Rangsing Tisso and Murti was offered a white he-goat and black coloured she-goat by Longki Enghi.

The village headman Terang said, “In every Rongker Hemphu Mukrang and the local deities of Diphu and Inglongkiri thans, Longle ahi-i and murti are offered sacrifice. Fowls, hens, goats and pig for the protection of the village from all disasters, bring prosperity and good life. Once in a year on Rongker karkli all village men, women, youth and children come together to celebrate the day. It is a village feast, we all come together to have fun and laughter and enjoy the Rongker community meal. This village is 32 years old.”

At the Rongker ground everyone is doing their own assigned duties here. The women and girls are engaged in cooking rice, cutting vegetables, fetching water and cleaning utensils, while men and youths are engaged in dressing chickens and cooking mutton, pork, dal and other items.

In the evening Rongker community feast was arranged and partaken by all. Homemade rice brew and liquor was served together with chicken, pork, mutton, rice and curry.