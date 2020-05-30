Traditional Shillong Teer to resume soon

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, May 29: Like tourism, Shillong Teer business has been badly hit because of the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Now, there is a good news for those associated with this traditional sport of the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya for centuries.

Shillong Teer, which remained suspended amid lockdown, will resume soon.

Prestone Tynsong, deputy chief minister of Meghalaya on Friday told reporters that re-opening of all forms of non-contact sports, which include archery, golf and table tennis, has been allowed.

A notification would be issued soon by the respective deputy commissioners, the deputy chief minister, said.

Shillong Teer is a highly popular traditional game of betting in Meghalaya, and thousands of people partake in the game every day.

The state government has decided to grant special permission for bringing of highly skilled labourers from outside the state for implementation of various developmental works in the state.

Tynsong told reporters the decision was taken after the government has partially allowed restarting of construction works by both private and government companies in the state.

He said in the course of implementing such works, it was found that the highly skilled labourers including technicians and operators are not available within the state (as most of them have left due to COVID-19).

The deputy CM further informed that the government has also decided to allow private establishments including non-profit making offices to restart their activities.

Tynsong said drivers involved in transportation of essential commodities from outside the state are exempted from 14 days quarantine.

“Such exemption has been granted to all drivers across the country as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” Tynsong told reporters.

His statement also came after the Hynniewtrep Petroleum Worker’s Union (HPWU) has threatened to resort to indefinite strike if the dorbar shnong continue to disallow tanker drivers to return to their residences after loading of petroleum products from Assam.

Tynsong urged the traditional dorbar shnong to allow drivers to go back to their respective homes.