Traditional sports mark day 2 of 47th KYF at Taralangso

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 17: On the third day of 47th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) here at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, various traditional and modern competitions were held.

Among them were traditional game Hambi Kepathu (ghela khel), sword dance, beating of Chengburup, quiz competition, playing of traditional horn Muritongpo, walking on bamboo stilts, bamboo and wood craft making, modern song competition, Bor-et– folk ballad, cultivation dance, group dance and paddy husking dance competition.

Among many visitors was MP of East Tripura, Rebati Tripura witnessed the Chong Kedam –sword dance competition at Sengmirjeng open stage.

Speaking to the media MP Tripura said, “The KYF is a big event. The area is so big. I can say that in Asia it is the biggest festival. Here not only the Karbis, but other tribes are taking part in it as well, which shows unity in diversity. I was discussing with Bey (MP Horensing Bey) if a proposal can be place with the Central government to make the festival bigger and go further. If the Central government gives some support then the festival can be made popular in the whole of Asia and in other countries.”

Till day three, the results of 10 competitions have been declared. In Chengpi Ketip Hamren KCS zone has bagged first position, second by Diphu Govt. College KCS Unit and third Nihang Donsuri KCS Zone and Langpher KCS Zone. They got same points. In group dance (children) Langpi KCS Zone bagged first position, second by Langpher KCS Zone and third Diphu-Manja KCS Zone. In Rongkim Alun first position was bagged by Khoyasing Rongpi from Langlokso KCS Zone, second by Bishnu Singnar from Deng Arong KCS Zone and third by Rupsing Bey from Borjan KCS Zone. In Thap Keplang Alun the first position was bagged by Lunse Lekthe from Nilip KCS Zone, second by Mohen Killing from Borjan KCS Zone and Honsing Ronghang from Dongkamukam KCS Zone. In Lun Sampung (male) the first position was bagged by Raju Bey from Songcheng Dhenta KCS Zone, second by Armen Tokbi from Arnam Langpi KCS Zone and third by Birson Ronghang from Dongkamukam KCS Zone. In solo song competition (female the first position was bagged by Radha Beypi from Den Arong KCS Zone, second by Mousomi Kropi from Langpher KCS Zone and third by Serlita Timungpi from Rongkhang KCS Zone. In cotton yarn spinning competition for women the first position was bagged by Rani Terangpi from Nihang Donsuri KCS Zone, second by Amphu Engtipi from Nihang Dosuri KCS Zone and third by Basa Engtipi from Arnam Langpi KCS Zone. In Dumahi dance the first position was bagged by Greater Guwahati KCS Zone, second by Nihang Donsuri KCS Zone and third by Tekelangjun KCS Zone. In Krongchui Kebut the first position was bagged by Renu Rongpipo from Dongkamukam KCS Zone, second by Kareng Teronpi from Chinthong KCS Zone and third by Kaku Rongpipi from Borjan KCS Zone.

In Rong Ketong- cultural procession the first position was bagged by Diphu Manja KCS Zone, second by Tekelangjun KCS Zone and third by Borjan KCS Zone.