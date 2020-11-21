Training for farmers to improve homestead agriculture for sustainable livelihoods

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: A day-long training programme on homestead agriculture and horticulture for smallholder farmers was organised by ‘Aaranyak’, a leading conservation organisation, for four villages within Kohora River Basin of Karbi Anglong as part of its community based natural resource management activities.

‘Aaranyak’ has been working with the indigenous Karbi communities in the area. To reduce pressure on the forests within the basin, ‘Aaranyak’ is promoting organic cultivation and sustainable agriculture through integrated approaches of scientific and traditional skills in agriculture.

The open-air training, first of its series, was held at three village schools on November 13.

A total of 28 farmers and practitioners including 12 women and 16 men from three villages (Hemai Lekthe, Chandrasing Rongpi and Phumen Ingti) participated in the training programme, where they learned about various horticulture and agriculture activities. They were also taught the scientific methods to select the seeds and propagation of the areca nut saplings.

The participants were enthusiastic and excited about learning the new techniques and methods of sapling propagation, plantation and vegetable cultivation. The exuberant participants felt confident that they too can produce quality planting materials and cultivate winter vegetables with the correct techniques and procedures taught.

Kache Ronghangpi, a participant, expressed her happiness, “With new learning on vegetable cultivation with the help of ‘Aaranyak’, I am confident that I too will be able to practice better winter vegetable farming, which will help my family to get much needed income to them”.

The training programme covered some of the basic but important aspects of agricultural activities viz. seed bed preparation, raised bed cultivation method, areca nut plantation along with homestead area planning, black pepper cultivation, betel leaf, vegetable farming. The training was run by Dr. Nasima Rehman, scientist at Regional Agricultural Research Station, Assam Agriculture University (AAU), Shillongani, Nagaon, Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma of ‘Aaranyak’, Dr. Ramie Begum, Assistant Professor at Assam University, Diphu Campus, and Chatrasing Bey, a senior and retired school teacher of Kohora LP School were also present to motivate the participants to increase their zeal towards learning. Sarlongjon Teron and Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy of ‘Aaranyak’ coordinated and managed the training.

Ratul Das, Rowel Ingti, Najomi Teronpi, Longki Teron from ‘Aaranyak’ also participated and helped to organise the training successfully.

‘Aaranyak’ is committed to support the communities living in the villages of the Kohora River Basin in all possible manner to secure sustainable livelihood opportunities through its community-based natural resource management initiatives.