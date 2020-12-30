Training for master trainers held in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 30: A training for all Master Trainers for the upcoming Assembly Elections to be held in 2021 was held at District Library auditorium on Tuesday, conducted by District Level Master Trainers of Sonitpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh while addressing all Master Trainers, asked them to be thorough with the latest guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He also asked them to clear any doubts they have with the district level master trainers. Additional DC Kulen Sarma, Election Officer Ashutosh Deka and others were also present in the training.

Three District Level Master Trainers including Associate Professor, Darrang College, Rabindra Hazarika; Assistant Professor, Tezpur College, Jayanta Bordoloi and Agriculture Development Officer, Zakir Hussain imparted the training to the master trainers.

Issues related to first time voters, migrant voters, PWD voters, Covid-19 suspects, Bio Medical Waste management, following of Covid-19 protocol, filing of nominations, etc., were thoroughly discussed during the training.